Uncharted: behind the scenes with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg welcome us in the unpublished images from the backstage of Uncharted, the film inspired by the legendary Naughty Dog video game.

The other day, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for Uncharted, awaited transposition of the popular video game: today we show you the backstage of the same, full of unpublished images and commented by the two protagonists, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

