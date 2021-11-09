Uncharted: Collection – Legacy of Thieves classified in Australia, release date soon? – Multiplayer.it

A few hours ago Uncharted: Collecting – Legacy of Thieves has been added to the database ofAustralia classification body, which could hint at an upcoming release date announcement and remaster details from Sony.

Announced during the PlayStation Showcase 2021, this is a collection that includes the remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PS5 and PC. The console version will be available in early 2022, while the PC version will arrive “shortly after the PS5 one”, according to what was reported on the PlayStation Blog, and is developed by Iron Galaxy.

At the moment the details on the remasters are practically nil. It’s safe to expect 4K resolution and 60fps, as well as possibly higher quality textures and lighting. On PC perhaps we will see the implementation of ray tracing and support for AMD FSR and Nvidia DLSS and Reflex, as is the case with the PC version of God of War.

The classification of Uncharted: Collection – The Legacy of Thieves by a rating board, in this case the Australian one, means that maybe something is shaking and that soon Sony could announce the release date (after all, the game is expected for the first months of 2022) or the details on the restoration work of the two Naughty Dog games. So we look forward to the possibility of news in the coming days.

To pass the wait, in the meantime you can watch this video which compares the PS4 versions and PS5 sequences shown so far of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy.