Uncharted: Collection – Legacy of Thieves on PS5 has a release date? – Multiplayer.it

Uncharted: Collecting – Legacy of Thieves for PS5 might have one exit date, according to what some users discovered on the ResetEra forum, although there is still no official communication from Sony about it, given that further clarifications are still awaited from the company: in the meantime, a mysterious 4 May 2022 appears.

The user Modiz of ResetEra noticed, within the html page corresponding to the internet page on the PlayStation Store dedicated to Uncharted: Collection – The Legacy of Thieves, that in the line of code there is the date May 4, 2022, therefore thinking that this may correspond to the release date for the collection on PS5, still without information regarding the PC version.

This would be a later release than originally thought, given that the collection of the four remastered chapters was scheduled for early 2022, while apparently – if this were really the date – it would have been postponed shortly after the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Obviously it could be a placeholder completely random, therefore it is difficult to take it for a completely good and reliable information, but the place where this date was found makes one reflect. In any case, we look forward to further information from Sony and Naughty Dog.

On the other hand, the collection was recently classified in Australia, suggesting an arrival not far away, while the possibility has emerged, based on the data contained in the classification, that Uncharted 4 is without multiplayer.