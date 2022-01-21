Uncharted: Collection – The Legacy of Thieves, pre-load available, here are the dimensions – Nerd4.life

Uncharted: Collecting – Legacy of Thieves is available to pre-load on PS5, reports in these hours the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, which as per tradition also informs about size of the game and the space required on the console’s SSD for installation.

With the release scheduled for January 28, 2022, Uncharted: Collection – Legacy of the Thieves can therefore be downloaded in advance as of now, a week before its official launch on the market. The total size, according to what is reported by the account in question, which specializes in communications of this type, should be 67.319 GB on the PS5 SSD, waiting for any updates.

The collection in question includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy together in one solution, both remastered with an overall graphics enhancement to make the most of the additional potential provided by the PS5 hardware. Inside, in addition to the original content, we find the Performance Plus mode, which aims to offer 120 fps, in addition to the Graphic Fidelity modes at 4K and 30 fps, or the classic Performance Mode at 60 fps.

Another addition applied is also the support for the DualSense controller and its specific features, namely haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Uncharted: Collecting – Legacy of Thieves is also expected to arrive on PC. We recently saw new images on PS5 and we saw the price of the upgrade from PS4, which is the classic 10 euros.