Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves, upgrade price from PS4 – Nerd4.life

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will also be available as upgrade for those who already own one of the two games included in the collection in version PS4, and the price of the update will be equal to 10 €.

The PlayStation Plus version of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will not be valid for the upgrade, as was to be expected, but the cost seems very interesting considering that both the fourth chapter and its stand alone expansion have been available for some time to prices really affordable.

Released January 28, 2022 on PS5 and in 2022 on PC, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will allow us to relive the adventures of Nathan Drake, his brother Sam, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross in the context of two different experiences remastered for the occasion.

“Anyone who purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or the Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle can choose to upgrade to Uncharted: Collecting The Legacy of thieves (digital version) with a contribution of 10 € “, reads the PlayStation Blog. “The upgrade will be available starting on launch day, January 28, 2022.”

“PS4 physical copy owners must insert the disc inside the PS5 console each time they wish to download or play the PS5 digital version. PS4 physical copy owners who purchased the PS5 Digital Edition without a disc player do not will be able to get the PS5 version at a reduced price. “

“PlayStation Plus subscribers who have obtained Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End through their subscription to the PlayStation Plus service are not eligible to upgrade to the digital version for PS5 for € 10.”

“Note that the multiplayer mode included in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is not included in this new version.”