Uncharted – Exclusive scene from the movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Very close to the release of the brand new Sony film dedicated to one of the most loved adventure video game series by fans. In fact, a new exclusive scene of Uncharted with Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg. And you, have you marked the debut date on the calendar? Are you replaying all the chapters of the saga? In the meantime, let’s discover together more details of this production and its release in cinemas.

Uncharted – Exclusive scene

Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is coming to Italy at the end of February 2022 and to the delight of fans, new interesting information continues to arrive. Let’s enjoy together this new unedited scene published on the Sony Pictures Italia Youtube channel.

Production of the film is based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed and fan-acclaimed video game series. Uncharted introduces crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences on his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

The production and the cast

The Uncharted film is directed by Ruben Fleischer. The screenplay is instead signed by Rafe Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. At the production we find the names of Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad. The executive producers are Ruben Fleischer, Robert J. Dohrmann, David Bernad, Tom Holland, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Neil Druckmann, Evan Wells, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Finally, in the cast we find Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas at work.

Exit date

Uncharted is coming to the cinema on February 17, 2022.

Offer Uncharted Collection – Classics – Playstation 4 One of the most successful PlayStation exclusive sagas “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune”, “Uncharted 2: Den of Thieves” and “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception” all together in one game

New «Photo Mode» Trophies to customize your shots on PS4 Exclusive access to the multiplayer beta of «Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End» as soon as it is available