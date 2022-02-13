Uncharted film review by Ruben Fleischer Tom Holland Mark Wahlberg

Uncharted review film of Ruben Fleischer with Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle And Antonio Banderas

Cinema and video games: a complicated relationship. From Super Mario Bros. (1993) to date, videogame transpositions have almost never stood out for quality, regardless of the budget made available. Self Street Fighter – Final Challenge (1994), Mortal Kombat (1995) and House of the Dead (2003) have become in their own way sculptures, films with higher ambitions such as Assassin’s Creed (2016), Prince of Persia – The sands of time (2010) and Warcraft – The Beginning (2016) have not left much of their mark, falling into oblivion. A separate discussion could be made for survival horror, like Resident Evil (the saga) e silent Hill (2006), products without infamy and without praise that have been able to intercept the satisfaction of their target audience. Of tomb Raider (2003 and 2018) there would be little and nothing to say, despite the choice to model the character of Lara Croft entrusting it to two great actresses like Angelina Jolie And Alicia Vikander. Yet, despite all these unfortunate outcomes, the cinema continues to want to focus on the videogame world, in the hope of arriving at a combination of loving senses comparable to that with comics (with Marvel and DC to be the masters).

In the wake of this nefarious tradition, it arrives on screens today Unchartedthe transposition of the video game of the same name, developed by Naughty Dog and distributed by Sonywhich first appeared on PlayStation 3 in 2007 (and now has 4 chapters and 2 spin off). The milieu of reference is comparable, in some ways, to that of tomb Raiderwith two treasure hunters, Nathan Drake And Victor Sullivan, committed to wandering the world. A budget of 120 million dollars, a director like Ruben Fleischerwho has already tested himself with comedy (Welcome to Zombieland) and the adaptation of a comic (Venom), a rising star like Tom Holland: these are the arrows in the arc of a production that tries to reverse a complicated trend, inserting two experienced actors of the caliber of Mark Wahlberg And Antonio Banderas.

The film opens in medias res with a spectacular action scene and then returns to the origins of the story, recounting the past of Nathan Drake and describing his encounter with Victor Sullivan. This adaptation seems to look at the atmospheres to the Indiana Jonespushing more on the comedy and adventure component with respect to those nuances of genres that characterized the events of the character created by George Lucas (with hints of horror, such as in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom). When in doubt, the script also puts in some splashes of 007, continually overturning the balance of power between the protagonists. The idea is to create a bombastic show, continuously pressing on theaction and offering breathtaking scenarios and locations (cathedrals, pirate ships, mysterious islands and the like).

Very derivative, Uncharted he tries to play with his target audience and pay homage to adventure cinema which, especially in the 80s and 90s, helped to create that imaginary of which, in some way, we are all prisoners by now. Nonetheless, the film by Fleischer welcomes the demands of contemporaneity and creates two independent female characters (antagonists or helpers?) who know what they want, while entrusting them to actresses (Tati Gabrielle And Sophia Taylor Ali) much less known than Holland, Wahlberg And Banderas.

What does it represent, in conclusion, Uncharted within the eternal conflictual relationship between seventh art and video games? Hard to say. If on the one hand we are not in fact on the side of kitsch or outrage, on the other we cannot even say that the film stands out for its originality and effectiveness. There is a constant feeling that many of the sequences are too much built around the table, not very spontaneous and without a real narrative direction. Missing that quid that transforms a fun journey into an adventure as an end in itself into something more complex and bold. Tom Holland he confirms himself at ease in the role of the hero who does not take himself too seriously, but does not have the possibility to explore less superficial feelings. For these reasons, Uncharted it does not present itself as a revolution but it does not even sink into the abysses of its own presumption. The risk of forgetting too quickly, however, is just around the corner. And between cinema and video games we are not yet on the honeymoon.