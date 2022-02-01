Uncharted, for Naughty Dog’s Kurt Margenau “Tom Holland is a great choice”

Kurt Margenau, a veteran of Naughty Dog who has directed various videogame titles in the saga of Uncharted, says he is satisfied with the choice of Tom Holland for the role of the young Nathan Drake in the film to be released in a few weeks.

Speaking of the highly anticipated film, the developer who was co-lead designer of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and game director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacyhe said his on choice of Tom Holland to fill the role of Nathan Drake.

Margenau confirmed that she did not see the film in advance, but only saw what viewers saw, including the latest official Uncharted trailer: “I can’t wait to see how Tom Holland portrayed the character” he has declared. “I am thrilled, we are finally here! We will see Uncharted on the big screen“.

“I think Tom Holland was a great choice“Margenau continued.”Plus, they take inspiration from video games, so it’s really satisfying to know we’re going to see them on the big screen“.

In the interview, Kurt Margenau did not mention the other cast choices, such as that of Mark Wahlberg who will be Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, but it is certain that this is a qualified opinion, which probably tries to contrast the opinions of those who believe Holland was not the right performer for the role of Nathan Drake.

Expected in Italian cinemas from next February 17th, Uncharted it will be an epic adventure around the world that is the prequel to the videogame saga and that sees the two protagonists in search of the ‘greatest treasure in history’. An introductory film that could pave the way for possible future Uncharted sequels. Directed by Ruben Fleischer on a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.