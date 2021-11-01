Uncharted from February 2022 in cinemas

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the young and crafty to the public Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found“, Chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

The trailer allows us to take a first look at the film

First we see a young man Nathan Drake busy as a bartender, right in the bar where he works that he meets for the first time Victor Sullivan, known by everyone simply as Sully.

Sully is Nate’s longtime mentor in the video games of Naughty Dog, this time we will see them side by side for the first time. The two do not know each other but will find themselves living an adventure that is fabulous, in search of a treasure believed to be lost.

There is also room for a real gift for fans,

that is a scene particularly similar to a view and appreciated in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. In fact, Tom Holland is seen regaining consciousness while he is in free fall.