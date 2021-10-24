Uncharted, from videogames to Hollywood: success already promises – VIDEO

Uncharted is a series of action-adventure video games developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. Currently the series has four main chapters and two spin-offs.

In addition to this, it also boasts a film adaptation, which will be in Italian cinemas on February 22, 2022, starring Tom Holland (the very young SpiderMan of the Marvel Universe), who will play the explorer Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg who instead will be Victor ” Sully ”Sullivan.

The plot of the film will tell the origins of the explorer Nathan Drake, who goes in search of his brother Sam, who disappeared for a long time, on the occasion of his search for the “greatest treasure ever found”.

Directing Uncharted is there Ruben Fleischer, who has already directed films of the caliber of Venom and Zombieland, who interviewed on the film stated that he “thought the film both for avid fans of the game, and for those who do not yet know the saga, in the belief that they will appreciate everyone equally. way this fun and action-packed movie ”.

So the good news is: even those who have never played Uncharted and are not a fan of video games, can go to the cinema and enjoy watching this film. Which also boasts in the cast actors of the caliber of Antonio Banderas, as a treasure hunter who is Nathan Drake’s rival, Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, e Tati Gabrielle who plays the role of Braddock.

On the official PlayStation blog we read that “Uncharted has had a huge impact not only on who created it, but also on the millions of fans worldwide, becoming one of the most popular series. With this collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment, PlayStation Productions and Naughty Dog we have captured the spirit, the spectacular and the heart of Uncharted“.

Uncharted, tells the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland, descendant of the famous Sir Francis Drake. While looking for his older brother Sam, the young man stumbles upon Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), known as Sully, with whom Drake will befriend and who will become his mentor.

The young man is convinced that his brother has not disappeared, but is missing in a remote place not marked on any terrestrial map. Sully will show him where Sam could be, that is on a desert island, where the mythical El Dorado, the most sought-after treasure in the world, is said to be kept. Convinced that if they find the gold, they will also find Sam, the two set off on a journey, but they are not the only ones looking for the legendary treasure …

The film not only delves into the relationship between young Nathan and his older brother Samuel, but also how the friendship with the mentor was born.