Uncharted, funny backstage video with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

PlayStation shared a new video on YouTube in which the two protagonists of Ruben Fleischer’s film tell some new details of the dynamic between Drake and Sully

As fans and passionate gamers will certainly know, “Uncharted” the film will arrive in theaters only in 2022, to be precise on February 18th. Waiting for next year, PlayStation has made available a backstage video in which the two protagonists of the film, the actors Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, tell some of their experiences on the set and, according to the number of views of the content achieved in a few hours, it is safe to bet that the video will fuel the already heated discussion on the network about the project.

Holland and Wahlberg face to face

Uncharted, the trailer for the film with Tom Holland. VIDEO

The backstage videos are among the special contents most appreciated by lovers of the seventh art, interesting when published after the film’s release but even more precious when they anticipate something more than a still unreleased film. In this case, the video showing the dialogue between Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg not only reveals the special energy between the two protagonists of “Uncharted” but also shows some new images of the awaited film directed by Ruben Fleischer. The two actors joke about the dynamic between Drake and Sully and in particular Tom Holland points out that he is younger and more handsome than his co-star on the set in what are definitely dynamic scenes.

Pursuits, escapes and extreme situations will be some of the elements on which the film aims to become one of the most viewed titles of next season. Wahlberg of “Uncharted” particularly praises the settings as the film is shot in many places. “It’s a great adventure around the world”, reiterates the actor in the video in which the images of some of the incredible locations where the set was set up are scrolled.

The reaction to the trailer of the voice actor Nolan North

The best films to see in October 2021. PHOTOS

Holland, on the other hand, prefers to shift the focus to hand-to-hand fights and some adrenaline-pumping sequences already contained in the exciting official trailer released by Sony Pictures a few days ago.

The official trailer was also commented via Twitter by Nolan North, historical voice of Nathan Drake in the video games of the saga. In the tweet, the voice actor enthusiastically commented on his on-screen version. These are his words: “Wow, I’m really fine at twenty! Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg perfectly grasped the dynamic between Drake and Sully in the Uncharted movie. Thanks to director Ruben Fleischer and all the people involved in the making! “

Alongside the two main actors, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Patricia Meeden and Sophia Taylor Ali will also appear in the cast.

