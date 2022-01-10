“Uncharted got the industry moving again”

A few days ago Tom Cruise claimed to have restarted the film industry after the first lockdown with his Mission Impossible 7. However, this assertion has not a little irritated Tom Holland who explained how it was he and hers Uncharted to have had this merit.

I really believe in the project – the actor explained to Total Film. I believe in the work we have done. I am very proud of how hard everyone has worked. We also made this film at the height of COVID. I know Tom Cruise likes to say he got the film industry started again, but he forgot about this little movie called Uncharted that we were shooting four months before him. So, I’m just very proud of what we’ve done. And if we were lucky enough to do it again, it would be really exciting. We’ve only scratched the surface of what Drake and Sully can do

In the last period Tom Holland there is something for everyone. Some time ago, you will remember, he had also attacked Martin Scorsese on his now famous statement regarding Marvel movies which, according to him, are not cinema.

You might ask Scorsese: “Would you like to make a Marvel movie?” but he doesn’t know what it’s like to make it because he’s never done one – he told The Hollywood Reporter. I’ve starred in both Marvel movies and movies that have been around the Oscars and the only difference, actually, is that one is a lot more expensive than the other. But the way you have to get into the character, the way the director decides the story arc and the characters – it’s the same, just done on a different scale. So I think they are true works of art.

When you make these movies, you know that for better or for worse, millions of people will see them. Whereas when you make a small indie movie, if it’s not very good no one will watch it, so it comes with different levels of pressure. I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, people who have made both that ‘Oscar’ type of movie and superhero movie – and they’ll tell you they’re the same, just on a different scale.

