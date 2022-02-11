Uncharted, Holland in Rome to present the film goes to lunch with Rovazzi

Tom Holland is at this time in Rome to present Uncharted, adaptation of the famous videogame saga from Naughty Dog. Being in the Eternal City, what better place to have lunch than a nice restaurant overlooking the Colosseum? And who better than Fabio Rovazzi to keep him company. In fact, the singer posted a shot that portrays him together with the protagonist of the Spider-Man saga intent on enjoying their meal.

Rovazzi is certainly not new to this type of moments in which he relates to great stars of the world of cinema. You will remember when, for example, he was in a hotel with Will Smith while filming Gemini Man (here to see it) or when he had fun together with Jack Black during the Milan Fashion Week (here to see it). In short, just another notch on his rifle.

Unchartedwhich will hit theaters on February 17, will be directed by Ruben Fleischerformer director of Zombieland – Double hitsecond chapter of the beloved zombie saga with protagonists Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone And Jesse Eisenberg (here the trailer).

Next to Tom Holland who will play the role of Nathan Drake will be there Mark Wahlberg in those of Sully, Antonio Banderas instead it will be the shady figure who will recruit the two treasure hunters and Sophia Taylor Ali finally it will be the face of Chloe Frazer, the journalist who will accompany the adventures of the two protagonists.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the two protagonists, Holland and Wahlberg, told of an anecdote regarding a gift given by the star of Ted to his young colleague.

Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his home in Los Angeles as he drove me to my hotel – Holland said. I was confused about what a massage gun was, having never seen one before, and thought it was the one for personal pleasure.

I thought Mark was taking me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman. I didn’t know you at the time … who knows, it’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what can happen to you

