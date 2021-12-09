Uncharted is ready to launch on PS5 (and has a monstrous weight)

There is certainly a lot of waiting for Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, the collection that brings the last two chapters of the beloved Naughty Dog series to next-gen.

In fact, remember that this package will include both Uncharted 4 than the additional stand-alone campaign The Lost Legacy: all included in an edition specially designed for PS5 and PC.

To officially prepare for the event, PlayStation Store has decided to remove both titles and add them to a new collection, thus making for a fee the upgrade awaited collection on PS5.

After having therefore revealed the release date and next-gen features expected in this new edition, today we had the opportunity to learn that it will be one of the heaviest PS5 titles of the entire catalog.

As reported by Wccftech, the well-known Twitter account PlayStation Game Size has in fact reported how the collection is has already been uploaded to servers of PlayStation Store, allowing us to discover its impressive weight.

Indeed, it appears that they will be needed almost 90GB of free space in order to download the collection of Uncharted: to be precise, you will need to have 89.911GB.

The launch date, currently scheduled for January 28, 2022, while it will be possible to start executing the pre-load starting from the previous week, i.e. the January 21st.

Needless to say, considering the huge weight expected for the next-gen edition of the Naughty Dog franchise, it’s definitely highly recommended to take advantage of the early download option, after of course making sure you have enough. free space in memory.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection therefore promises to be one of the heaviest PS5 games ever: we’ll see if other major productions will be released next year capable of “challenge him“.

At the moment it has not been revealed how heavy the PC version will be, but most likely there shouldn’t be too many differences.

We remind you that, despite the great work done for the optimization of the titles, the collection may have decided to give up multiplayer: in fact, official confirmations regarding its inclusion have not yet arrived.