Uncharted lands in the cinema: we discussed it with Tom Holland and director Ruben Fleischer

Unprecedented action sequences, for a film that focuses on same immersion of video games: Like this Ruben Fleischerthe director of the film Unchartedpresented the upcoming film in Italian cinemas next February 17.

Tom Hollandalready on the crest of the wave for his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, returns this time as the notorious thief Nathan Drakebold and intrepid.

On the occasion of the film’s launch, actor, director and producers Charles Roven and Alex Gartner have granted a press meeting this mettina to journalists, at Palazzo Manfredi in Rome. For the occasion, they answered some questions, so as to make fans guess more precisely what they should expect from this film adaptation.

“As an actor in love with cinema it was a very fun experience“, Said Tom Holland, referring then to the relationship with the actor Mark Wahlberginterpreter of Victor “Sully” Sullivan. “The mentor-student relationship and the affinity between us were born in a very natural and not forced way, so as to elevate the film and make it more interesting and realistic. It was a lot of fun to hear this older brother-younger brother relationship between us“.

Uncharted begins in the thick of the action, with a heart-pounding sequence, to then take the viewer by the hand and take him back in time to discover the events that led to that so adventurous turn. Everything then reveals itself and takes on new meanings.

“I believe the bar has been set very high”Said director Ruben Fleischer. “We wanted to start the film with an action scene that makes the audience understand that we’re aiming for it level of involvement of video games. It’s nice to start the story one way, and then retrace the events up to that point. I love the moment when you finally go back to the beginning and it all makes sense“.

During the press meeting, the focus was on the character of Nathan Drake and on the performance of Tom Holland: you literally jump from the pan into the fire, in a continuous getting out of trouble to find yourself again. “The reason the action is so immersive is because we have such an amazing actor who is also a stuntman and acrobat.”Commented the director. “I didn’t have to hide it with CGI, it is really him at the center of the action. As a director you feel lucky because you can take a close-up of the actor while he may be hanging upside down at a height of 4 meters!“

Tom Holland said he had a lot of fun in these action scenes, just as he had fun in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “There too, for example, I would tell friends that I had been hit by a car while falling from a plane. And all of them were extremely amazed … so I would reply that it makes sense, but you have to see the film to understand it. In Uncharted, it will be more or less the same thing. “