Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – New trailer kicks off pre-orders on PS5

Nathan Drake And Chloe Frazer are about to come back!

Sony has released the new trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collectiona remastering package dedicated to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, launched in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

The new collection will bring graphical improvements to the two games by offering them to PlayStation 5 users, this starting on January 28th. However, Uncharted 4’s multiplayer mode, which has not been remastered on PS5, will be excluded from the collection.

A week after the release of the collection, Sony has therefore released the new trailer and has officially kicked off pre-orders on PS5.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PlayStation 5 The new remastered version takes full advantage of the hardware features of PS5 and comes with improved graphics and performance, full implementation of Haptic Feedback, Adaptive Triggers, 3D Audio and SSD disk, for maximum immersion and the best gaming experience.

Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer and experience their adventures around the world in search of ancient relics and lost traditions.

The new remastered version takes full advantage of the hardware features of PS5 and comes with improved graphics and performance, full implementation of Haptic Feedback, Adaptive Triggers, 3D Audio and SSD disk, for maximum immersion and the best gaming experience.

Indeed, there could not have been a better time to propose this collection. In fact, in February it will arrive at the cinema Uncharted, film with Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas obviously inspired by the franchise created by Naughty Dog on PS3. Here you can see the latest trailer of the film.

Here is the synopsis of the film:

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces the young and intelligent Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to the public and shows his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic of action and adventure that spans the world, the two go on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found” while also looking for clues that could lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Uncharted will be directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Welcome to Zombieland), and is scheduled for release in cinemas on February 17, 2022. In the cast, in addition to Tom Hollandwe find Mark Wahlberg in the role of Victor Sullivan, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle And Sophia Ali.



