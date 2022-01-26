Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection | Review

Since its inception, the saga of Uncharted did not work too hard to establish itself as one of the most beautiful action adventure series available exclusively on the PlayStation console: born primarily to fill the void left in those years by tomb Raider (fugitive, before the brand with Lara Croft came back into vogue, a short time later), the series starring Nathan Drake immediately demonstrated how Naughty Dog – developers who have always been at ease with Sony platforms and able to offer extraordinary titles like Jak & Daxter and related sequels – could now devote themselves to a more serious and “mature” title, which would then pave the way for critical and public success achieved by The Last of Us and its sequel.

With PS5 now in stores for over a year, many are clamoring for a fifth official chapter of the saga Uncharted, although Sony Interactive Entertainment does not seem intent on satisfying the wishes of fans at the moment. Nonetheless, Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves it is a real panacea that demonstrates (as if it were needed) that some valuable titles are able to age quite well, so much so that it takes relatively little to transform them (almost) entirely into next-gen products.

Let’s start by saying that Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves it’s not a new chapter in the console franchise PlayStation 5, but – as the name clearly suggests – the remastered version of the two chapters of the series released on the PS4 console several years ago, brought back here in the technical splendor of Sony’s current-gen platform.

Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End And Uncharted The Lost Legacy are in fact the games chosen for this special collection, thus avoiding once again to re-propose the classic trilogy already made available in the Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, released in 2015. Naughty Dog has therefore opted for the latest adventures of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer on PS4, committed once again “To face their past to forge their own destiny”.

The Uncharted story: where we left off

A small recap for those who missed the two games at the time of their original release: End of a Thief is set years after the events seen in Uncharted 3 Drake’s Deception: the now ex treasure hunter Nathan Drake has now abandoned his life as a grave robber, thus leaving aside feats at the limit of the unbelievable, the search for lost cities and cursed treasures.

That, at least, until when Sam – the brother who thought he was dead – reappears at his door. The man is desperate for help, explaining to Nate that he had his life saved from a group of criminals in exchange for the promise to get hold of the pirate’s legendary treasure. Henry Avery. This is enough of an excuse for the intrepid Nathan Drake to embark on his latest, great adventure. In an even greater way than seen in the original trilogy released on the PS4 console, the plot in Uncharted 4 plays a fundamental role.

Also the story of Uncharted The Lost Legacy worth a review: to recover an ancient artifact called the Golden Fang of Ganesh, Chloe Frazer decides to recruit the mercenary Nadine Ross (first seen in Uncharted 2 Den of Thieves) and reach the Western Ghats region in India. Without having the usual Nathan Drake at her side, Chloe will have to face not only an unscrupulous warlord – known as Asav – who wants to get his hands on the precious object, but also some shadows from his past.

The pair of heroines will then venture into the mountains of India to find the ruins of the ancient Hoysala Empire and thus recover the mythical artifact, while the main plot will delve into various personal stories of the protagonists, able to remove The Lost Legacy from the simple label of standalone DLC.

Better to clarify one point immediately, not exactly positive: Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves contains only the two single player campaigns seen in the original games: Sony and Naughty Dog have not opted for new significant content, nor for the presence of a multiplayer sector.

Fortunately, however, the developers have decided to modernize the two games as best they can (albeit both titles are starting to feel a little bit the weight of time on the gameplay side), offering a compilation that is very close to the quality of a new “first” generation game.

So let’s start with the functionality of the wireless controller DualSense, which will allow you to try and “feel” with your hand the fists, somersaults and gait of the vehicles thanks to the haptic feedback of pad. Even the dynamic adaptive triggers will allow us to get more into the action, especially in the moments when we will be called to climb or to use the grapple rope.

Of course, even during the (many) stages from third person shooter the PS5 controller will give its best, considering that each type of weapon will offer greater or less resistance once you put your finger on the trigger. Also inevitable 3D audio: both with the speakers of a monitor or a TV and with 3D Pulse headphones, the immersion is total: since these are two games that make the atmosphere one of their strengths, it is a feature that should not be underestimated. certainly, as well as the almost instant loads of the SSD drive should not be underestimated.

The device installed inside the Sony console is able to offer ridiculous waiting times, so much so that it seems practically absent throughout the adventure. It should also be noted that players intending to transfer their old saves (including i Trophies previously earned on PS4), they can import their progress without a hit. In other words, it will be possible to import to Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves all save data and Trophies unlocked.

How is Uncharted on PS5?

The test of fire for Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves it is when it is analyzed from a purely technical point of view. In fact, since these are two games developed on PS4 and released on the market several years ago, it would be rather unfair to expect a graphics sector that is in step with the times and able to pull out the claws of PlayStation 5.

And instead, surprise, the way it was decided to convert End of a Thief And The Lost Legacy on the new Sony platform is truly sensational, so much so that sometimes you will struggle to realize that you are playing two titles respectively of 2016 and 2017, belonging in fact to the past generation PlayStation.

Thanks to Loyalty mode it will be possible to live the adventure of Nathan and Chloe with a native 4K resolution with a framerate at 30 frames per second, while the Performance Mode will allow you to play smoothly with a 60FPS framerate and a 4K resolution with upscale from a base resolution of 1440p (or a 1080p resolution with 1440p supersampling with improved anti-aliasing if you do not have a TV with HDMI 2.1).

Last but not least, the Performance Mode +, which will allow you to play with a framerate of 120 frames per second and a resolution of 1080p. For the rest, Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves will showcase the same – surprising – scenarios that we had the opportunity to enjoy years ago, able to immerse the player in settings of rare beauty able to restore the taste for exploration and discovery (within the limits of what is allowed, of course) .

In short, while not proposing the stylistic and technical perfection of a The Last of Us Part II, the last two chapters of Uncharted present in the Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves they still show today, in the year 2022, all the skill of the team headed by Neil Druckmann in portraying credible characters in a context that is sometimes light-hearted but never silly, between overturns and staging that is still surprising at times.

Of course, this compilation is first and foremost a pretty good business card for the upcoming live action film, although obviously it leaves open the hope that Sony doesn’t really intend to abandon one of its best-known brands, leaving room for a fifth. official chapter.

Who knows, then, that one day Nathan Drake will not really return to tread the scenes, ready to once again explore the most remote corners of the planet in search of treasures forgotten over time. After all, “Every great adventure has a beginning, but it is the way to go, the one that leads to its end, that holds true glory.”