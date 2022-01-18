UNCHARTED | New Italian trailer of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Sony Pictures has released the new Italian trailer for Uncharted, the film by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland), with Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan respectively. The film, which takes inspiration from the famous Naughty Dog videogame saga, tells the unedited story of a young Drake who is only at the beginning of his new life as a treasure hunter, and of his friend and mentor Sully (in this new video with mustache).

Watch the new Italian trailer

Watch the Italian trailer

Video with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

The plot of Uncharted

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

In cinemas from February 17, 2022

