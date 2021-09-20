Uncharted, photos from the set with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

For years there have been rumors of the possibility of transforming “Uncharted”, One of the most popular videogame titles in the world, in a film. Projects mentioned, hypothesis of casting, with Nathan Fillion in the role of the protagonist, and then no green light to the works.

A sad truth, until the start of the project with the center Tom Holland. The interpreter of “Spider-Man” is today one of the most loved actors by the general public and does not intend to make wall climbing the fulcrum of his career.

In recent years he has dedicated himself to various projects, from “Lost Civilization” to “Edison”, from “Onward” to “The streets of evil”. Added to this is the filming of “Uncharted”, which will see him in the role of the beloved Nathan Drake, albeit in his youth version. A project that the actor seems to care a lot about. The works began in July, after the postponements due to the coronavirus emergency (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP). Initially the cast and crew worked in some studios but, once they were outdoors, the first stolen shots appeared.

Loading... Advertisements

At his side there is Mark Wahlberg, ready to play Sully. They are also part of the cast Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle. The shots, proposed by “FandomWire”, come from Berlin, where the two are busy shooting. The images show the two in elegant clothes, with Holland from behind and Wahlberg looking straight into the camera. We will still have to wait to be able to appreciate the two in slightly more reckless poses.