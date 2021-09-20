Uncharted, photos from the set with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

For years there have been rumors of the possibility of transforming “Uncharted”, One of the most popular videogame titles in the world, in a film. Projects mentioned, hypothesis of casting, with Nathan Fillion in the role of the protagonist, and then no green light to the works.
A sad truth, until the start of the project with the center Tom Holland. The interpreter of “Spider-Man” is today one of the most loved actors by the general public and does not intend to make wall climbing the fulcrum of his career.
In recent years he has dedicated himself to various projects, from “Lost Civilization” to “Edison”, from “Onward” to “The streets of evil”. Added to this is the filming of “Uncharted”, which will see him in the role of the beloved Nathan Drake, albeit in his youth version. A project that the actor seems to care a lot about. The works began in July, after the postponements due to the coronavirus emergency (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP). Initially the cast and crew worked in some studios but, once they were outdoors, the first stolen shots appeared.
At his side there is Mark Wahlberg, ready to play Sully. They are also part of the cast Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle. The shots, proposed by “FandomWire”, come from Berlin, where the two are busy shooting. The images show the two in elegant clothes, with Holland from behind and Wahlberg looking straight into the camera. We will still have to wait to be able to appreciate the two in slightly more reckless poses.
Uncharted, the movie: what we know
The release date of “Uncharted”, after the coronavirus-related pandemic, has been set for July 16, 2021 in the United States, after an initial arrival scheduled for March. The public has been waiting for this title for about 10 years, given the announcements in 2011, 2015 and 2017. Everything seems to be directed towards the making of the film now, although there have been numerous director changes. We have gone from David O. Russell (2010) to Neil Burget (2011), from Seth Gordon (2014) to Shawn Levy (2016), from Dan Trachtenberg (2019) to Tarvis Knight, who recently abandoned ship. Behind the camera there will therefore be Ruben Fleischer, author of “Venom”.
Nothing is known about the plot. Some rumors, however, underline how the story can be based on the research of El Dorado. This would lead the film to exploit elements of the first videogame chapter, in which however Drake is already an adult. Fans have in fact seen him in a youth version only in the fourth title, thanks to a flashback. All that remains is to wait for the next few months to obtain further clarifications from those directly involved, such as Antonio Banderas, who this time could wear the villain’s clothes.