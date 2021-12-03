Uncharted PS5, release date coming? Here is the new confirmation

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection marks Nathan Drake’s debut on PS5, but above all on PC for the first time ever.

Unlike the collection already published a long time ago on PlayStation 4, in this new edition will be present the whole Naugthy Dog saga.

The announcement came a few months ago, but this definitive package of Uncharted it does not yet have a definitive date other than a generic 2022.

First rumors they would have leaked a precise date, both on PS5 and on PC, but no official confirmation has yet arrived.

Today comes a new confirmation of the fact that, shortly, we may know for sure when we will start playing Uncharted even on PC.

Indeed, to be honest, the confirmations are two in a sense. Something is moving and the announcement may come sooner than expected.

The first is that the official Steam page (you can reach it at this address) and, although a generic “2022” is still marked for the release, the fact that the page is online means that the preorder is close.

Here, among other things, is the Description by Steam:

“Relive the adventures of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer as they face their past and forge their own destiny. UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the acclaimed single player adventures of UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy. “

The second is that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been categorized by the ESRB, the entity that check the contents of video games and assigns a target audience.

It is reasonable to think that it is close to knowing when even PC players (whose version is not edited by Naughty Dog) will be able to play the title, as well as PS5 users to better quality.

May it be one of the many announcements that Geoff Keighley promised there will be during The Game Awards 2021?