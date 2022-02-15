Uncharted, Review of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Uncharted it seemed to be destined to become one of those black-list films, which hardly see the light in Hollywood. For years, in fact, the seventh art has been looking for a way to bring the adventures created by Naughty Dogwhich have created a real imaginary.

In the end, though, Uncharted was made and the new film directed by Ruben Fleischer is ready to land in the theater, with the tension to create a real cinematic universe that can somehow inherit the legacy of Indiana Jonesto which he clearly aspires.

Uncharted, the plot

Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is a guy living in New York. After being forced to part ways with his older brother at a “tender” age, Nathan works as a bartender and rounds off his salary with his thief skills.

One day on his way he meets Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), a mysterious man who offers him a job and invites him to go with him in search of a mysterious treasure that Drake has been obsessed with since he was a child.

When Sully also confesses that he is a friend of his older brother, Nathan Drake is persuaded to go on an adventure that will question his beliefs and a couple of laws of physics.

Uncharted: the Review

A film for fans and newbies

Uncharted is a narrative universe so well rooted in the collective imagination that one of the main challenges was undoubtedly to make a film that could surely ensnare other viewers (and potential players) and on the other hand live up to the expectations of old fans date.

The film directed by Ruben Fleisher, aware of this double ambition, he places himself exactly at the center, taking advantage of a storyline that has never really been fully thorough.

In this way Uncharted he has shown himself free enough to be able to “invent” a narrative full of action, which demands a lot at the level of suspension of disbelief, without running the risk of distorting the stories that fans already know by heart.

At the same time, however, for those who have spent hours on Unchartedand who will recognize many details of the fourth installment, the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is so packed with easter eggscameos and references that even the players will not be able to help but be seduced by this gold rush.

Uncharted is a noisy film, which aims not to create who knows what masterpiece of the seventh art, but above all to entertain and entertain and it does so thanks to a screenplay that, although not flickering with originality and owes much to other works of the past, shows itself aware of itself, of its own rhythm and of what the average viewer expects.

With references to a certain type of cinema – not just the one already mentioned Indiana Jonesbut also, for example, The Goonies – Uncharted he also has on his side the choice of a cast that seems perfect, despite the lack of physical resemblance.

Tom Holland now seems able to turn everything he touches into gold and his slightly naïve air is perfect for a film that seems to want to create the roots of Nathan Drake’s characters.

Furthermore the chemistry with Mark Wahlberg it is obvious and so natural that it represents one of the most successful aspects of the film: the exchanges between Nathan and Sully are also the funniest parts of the film.

The villain problem

Despite being an extremely enjoyable and entertaining film, Uncharted it is far from being a perfect film. Perhaps the real weakness of the whole operation is what is happening to many other products of this precise historical period: the lack of conflict.

Uncharted it is not a film that lacks villains and there are real antagonists – on which we do not dwell for fear of running into some involuntary spoilers – who try to put a spoke in the wheel of the protagonists.

The problem is that they are almost always characters at times spooky, who are so bad on a total level that they are flat, like the theatrical mask of a state of mind. They don’t look like real characters. They don’t have that three-dimensionality a villain needs to create a conflict worthy of the name.

As has also happened in other successful films such as Encantothere is no real villain, which can give a certain three-dimensionality to the conflict.

In the dining room from February 17, Uncharted however, it will have the opportunity to climb the rankings and reach a large slice of the public and, perhaps, it will be possible to start a real cinematic universe.