Uncharted: Sony unveils a preview of the first scenes of the live action

Uncharted over time it has become one of the series of the most famous action-adventure video games in the videogame world, having been able to attract thousands of fans since the first releases. The series consists of four main chapters viz Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: The den of thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception e Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Two Spin-offs: Uncharted: The golden abyss e Uncharted: The lost legacy. The manufacturer, Naughty Dog, has achieved an excellent result with this series of video games reaching, in fact, 41.7 million copies sold worldwide. A Uncharted live action will soon see the light, for the happiness and curiosity of the fans of this amazing series. In this article we discuss some scenes from live action from Uncharted recently unveiled by Sony.

Uncharted, info on live action and film scenes

During the latest edition of CinemaCon, Sony Pictures surprised everyone, not only by releasing the trailer for the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, but also by teasing fans of the series Uncharted, presenting some preview scenes of the live action which will soon see the light, starring Tom Holland.

Actually before these scenes, the live action of Uncharted had been revealed thanks to some preview photos dating back not many months ago. We remember that the live action has undergone various slowdowns in its production, looming in multiple problems which led to a very difficult and slow process.

The good news for fans of the old guard and the new generation is that, finally, the expected film has an official release date set for the next one February 18. The movie was directed by Ruben Fleischer and will see Tom Holland in the shoes of a young man Nathan Drake, protagonist of the videogame series.

What did the audience see?

As reported by the newspapers present during the event, Sony presented the Uncharted live action with some clips where we saw the protagonist of the series Nathan Drake, interpreted by Tom Holland, And Sully, from Mark Wahlberg. Specifically, in one of the unveiled scenes we can see Nathan entering a cave-like area. In another sequence, however, we hear Sully affirm the following: “I’m offering you the chance to discover some things you’ve only seen in books so far ”. In the last two scenes revealed, then, we saw Nathan get on a cargo plane and Sully participate in a not well defined one auction. So far, this is all that is known about Uncharted’s new live action which, beyond the hype aroused in fans, has not represented the high point of Tom Holland’s career.

The young English climber, in fact, spoke about the film not long ago, saying to himself disappointed from his performance. Beyond the disarming sincerity of the actor who has certainly undermined the expectations of fans, Tom Holland has been riding the crest of the wave for some years now. His interpretations, not only in the franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also in works such as Cherry – Innocence lost, have always received critical acclaim. Who knows that, with Uncharted, the actor has not marked a first failure in his career; at least according to his harsh statements about it.