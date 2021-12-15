Uncharted: Sophia Taylor Ali on a spin-off | Cinema

CBM interviewedand asked her for an opinion on the possibility that laterthere is also a spin-off dedicated to

At first it seemed like that Tati Gabrielle (Sabrina; You) had been cast to play a young Nadine, but the trailer confirmed that she will be an original character named Braddock.

However, the actress explained:

We wondered if it was Nadine or not, we hoped, but it wasn’t. We will not present Nadine in this film, maybe in the second or third film, who knows. If they were to make a film of their own, it would blow up.

Uncharted, remember, it was supposed to arrive on July 16, but it was moved toFebruary 11, 2022.

The protagonists of the film will be Tom Holland, interpreter of the young Nathan Drake, e Mark Wahlberg who will play the role of Victor Sullivan, the mentor of the famous treasure hunter of the homonymous series developed by Naughty Dog. Together with them also Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. Together with them in the film there will also be Antonio Banderas in the role of the villain, Sophia Ali in those of Chloe Frazer e Tati Gabrielle in those of Braddock.

As for the plot, this is the short official synopsis that was released some time ago by the major:

In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

To really find out what adventure Nathan Drake and Sully will have to face on the big screen, we just have to wait until February 2022 when the feature film finally arrives in our cinemas.