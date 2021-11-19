Uncharted the film caused Tom Holland some physical problems during filming • Eurogamer.net

The actor Tom Holland again discussed the intense “physical” shooting for the next film of Uncharted, saying in a new interview that Sony’s film caused him some trouble.

According to GQ, Holland developed tendonitis while filming the Uncharted movie. He had only had three days off after finishing Uncharted in Berlin and starting Spider-Man: No Way Home in Atlanta. Holland said he now realizes how lucky he is that the Spider-Man movies are full of CG effects, because that’s not the case with Uncharted.

“I never realized how lucky I am that Spider-Man wears a mask, because when he bounces and flies off buildings, it’s all CG“, he said. “In Uncharted it’s just me in costume. That movie absolutely destroyed me. “

This isn’t Holland’s first time discussing the intense nature of Uncharted filming. He previously talked about how he was “bruised” during the making of the film, and it was so hard work that he developed knee tendonitis. “I’ll never do a sword fight scene again“, he said.

The Uncharted film has been in development for more than 10 years already, but it’s finally finished and is slated for release in February 2022. In addition to Holland, Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg plays Drake’s mentor Sully while Antonio Banderas will appear in an unspecified role. Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer directed the Uncharted movie from a script written by the Iron Man team Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

Source: Gamespot.