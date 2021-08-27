Uncharted, the film showed itself (and it will be really similar to the video game)

Uncharted, the video game series developed by Naughty Dog and which has become over the years one of the historical PlayStation franchises, has long been absent from the scene, although it will soon become a movie.

After the fourth chapter released on PS4, with the exception of one spin-off (called The lost legacy) it was decided that Nathan Drake will continue his adventures on the big screen.

In the upcoming film, Tom Holland in fact, he will take on the role of the young archaeologist while Mark Wahlberg those of mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan. The film will tell the origins of Nate, as we have been able to testify in a recent official image.

Waiting for a first trailer, the “real” Nathan Drake has in any case expressed his personal regret towards the upcoming film.

Now, as reported by Screen Rant, the film by Uncharted was shown at the Cinema-Con event, held yesterday, August 24th.

For the occasion, those present were shown some clips of the film, with Nathan and Sully engaged in daring situations in all respects similar to those of the video game series.

Among these, a scene showing Nathan entering an area very similar to one grotto, while a second sequence sees Sully uttering the sentence: “I’m just offering you the chance to discover things you’ve only read about in the history books “.

The most important scene among those shown in the preview, however, is the one involving Nathan as he falls from a cargo plane, with all the heavy objects in the hold swooping down on him (impossible not to remember a very similar sequence seen in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception).

At the moment it is not clear when Sony will decide to release the first official trailer of the film, although it is very likely that already towards the end of the summer we could have some surprises in this regard.

Uncharted it is in any case expected in cinemas starting February 18, 2022, net of any delays due to the health emergency.

Ruben Fleischer, who replaced former David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight, will direct the film.

