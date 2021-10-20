Uncharted the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg could show the first trailer this week • Eurogamer.net

It seems that the first trailer of the film’s Uncharted will be out this week.

Uncharted has been stuck in development for many years. In 2020 it was announced that Venom director Ruben Fleischer would direct the film with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man) to take care of the script. Production of the film took place throughout 2020 and, following multiple postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will finally be released in theaters on February 18, 2022.

Essentially serving as a prequel to the games of Naughty Dog, Uncharted will follow Tom Holland as Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan. The film will focus on the couple’s early days of adventures and will also include Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer.

According to Daniel “DanielIRPK” Richtman on Patreon (via Comicbook), Sony Pictures will release the first Uncharted trailer this Thursday, October 21. That said, fans should take the news with caution, as Sony hasn’t announced any official information on the release of the trailer.

The plot details of the Uncharted film are still secret, and it remains to be seen whether the film can live up to the video game series. All that remains is to wait until tomorrow to find out if the Uncharted trailer will really be released.

Source: Screenrant.