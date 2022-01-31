Uncharted, the film with Tom Holland based on the videogame: the plot

Uncharted, the new film with Tom Holland coming to the cinema and based on the video game of the same name: the plot and the release date.

Finally Sony Pictures and Warner Bros Entertainment Italia have released the final trailer in Italian for Uncharted, the new film with Tom Holland which will come out on February 17 in cinemas and directed by Ruben Fleischer. The film will tell the origins of Nathan Drake, the story is in fact inspired by the series of Naughty Dog video games.

The film Uncharted is taken from the video game series of the same name that will take on the role of the protagonist Tom Holland that will play Nathan Drake, thief and treasure hunter. In addition to the great Marvel star, fresh from success after the release of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film can boast in the cast the participation of great actors such as Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle And Antonio Banderas.

Uncharted, the film based on the video game of the same name

Uncharted, the film directed by Ruben Fleischer, is a ‘origin story based on the video game series of the same name. The film will follow the story and the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, interpreted by Tom Holland, descendant of the famous Sir Francis Drake. Young Nathan is at the search for older brother Sam, but in going through various vicissitudes, he meets Victor Sullivan, interpreted by Mark Wahlberg. The man, known as Sully, will become a great friend of Drake and will also be his mentor.

Nathan is convinced that his brother has not actually disappeared, but that he is missing in a remote place not traceable on any terrestrial map. Sully will help him find the place where Sam could be: it is a desert island where he is kept the treasure of Ferdinando Magellano, lost 500 years ago and became the most wanted fortune in the world. The two are convinced that if they find the gold, they will also find Sam and for this they decide to go on a journey even if they soon discover that they are not the only ones looking for the legendary lost treasure.

Also Moncada, interpreted by Antonio Banderas, is in search of the treasure and is convinced that he is even a heir of Magellan and that therefore the riches belong to him by right. Nathan and Sully will embark on the journey to this remote place but will have to be very careful, play far away and work together to solve the mystery lost in time to finally find the treasure. The two will be able to share wealth worth $ 5 billion And finally find Sam.