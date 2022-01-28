Uncharted – The final trailer of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

There is less than a month to go before the film arrives at the cinema Uncharted And Sonyafter some previous publications, has published the final trailer featuring the protagonists online Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg. Let’s enjoy it together and refresh our memory on what awaits us very soon.

Uncharted – The final trailer

The Uncharted movie is highly anticipated by fans of the video game series of the same name as well as by fans of adventure films. After a long wait, the moment in which we can immerse ourselves in the adventures of the young Nathan Drake is near. The film promises to be full of action and adventure and every detail only confirms it, like the recent character poster in which we see the protagonist thrown out of a plane.

While waiting to find out, let’s enjoy the final trailer together!

Below we share with you the official synopsis of the film

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences on his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

The video game saga

Uncharted is an action-adventure video game series developed by Naughty Dog. The titles in question were published by Sony Computer Entertainment for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming platforms. Have you played them? Which is the one that amused and excited you the most?

Release date at the cinema

Uncharted the film hits theaters on February 17, 2022.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PlayStation 5 The new remastered version takes full advantage of the hardware features of PS5 and comes with improved graphics and performance, full implementation of Haptic Feedback, Adaptive Triggers, 3D Audio and SSD disk, for maximum immersion and the best gaming experience.

Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer and experience their adventures around the world in search of ancient relics and lost traditions.

UNCHARTEDTM: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the acclaimed single player adventures of UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy, remastered for PS5 consoles.

