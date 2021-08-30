Uncharted: the first official images shown at CinemaCon







The first images of the highly anticipated live action adaptation of Uncharted were officially shown at CinemaCon, and it seems that in one of the scenes of the film we will see the Nathan Drake of Tom Holland fall from a plane.

As reported by Screen Rant, short clips extracted from the film by Ruben Fleischer: in one scene Nathan Drake enters a cave-like area, while in another Sully, his mentor, tells him: “I’m offering you the chance to discover things you’ve only read about”. However, the most exhilarating moment would be an adrenaline-pumping action sequence in which Nathan Drake is seen falling from a transport plane, with some of the cargo falling with him. The showreel would end with a shot of Sully in what appears to be some sort of auction.

At the moment we don’t know when Sony will officially start promoting the film, but given that the film will arrive in US theaters on February 18, 2022, it is very likely that the studio will decide to release a very first teaser online as soon as possible. Recall that the production of Uncharted it took place throughout 2020 and that the film was initially supposed to hit theaters this year; eventually, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was directly postponed to 2022.

Everything we know about Uncharted

In Uncharted, Tom Holland will be Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg will play the role of Sully Sullivan. Not everyone knows that, initially, Wahlberg should have played the title hero years ago when David O. Russell was involved in the project, while over the years Sony has decided to develop the film as one origin story.

The screenplay for the film, which will hit theaters on February 11, 2022, was signed by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway And Rafe Judkins, and will tell the adventures of protagonist Nathan Drake in his youth as he becomes the treasure hunter we all know.

We remind you that Uncharted will be the first film production from Sony PlayStation Productions, the internal division of Sony founded last year by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan in collaboration with PlayStation Productions, Chuck Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad.