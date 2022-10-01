Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection included in PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, find our complete guide!

They are becoming increasingly rare, but there are still players who have never played the first three installments of the Uncharted saga. If so, now is the time to catch up with PS Plus Extra and Premium. To help you in this great adventure, find our complete guide.

Coming out of the shadow of Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider for a long time now, the Uncharted saga has obviously marked the video game landscape of the past fifteen years. True reference of the adventure game, the original trilogy begins to date, however, and there are players who have never had the chance to put their hands on this excellent experience. Fortunately, it is now possible for them to discover the origins of the adventures of the descendant of Sir Francis Drake thanks to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. Indeed, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is included in Sony’s subscription, and therefore includes the remastered versions of the first three episodes of the saga. The opportunity for you to immerse yourself in this memorable adventure, and for us to introduce you to our complete guide to the three episodes.

Nathan and Elena are on a boat

In the first Uncharted, you’ll take control of Nathan Drake for the first time. An adventurer as charismatic as he is lucky, he will go in search of the famous city of gold: El Dorado. On the way, you will obviously have to overcome many obstacles, whether in the form of mercenaries to eliminate or puzzles to solve. To help you finish the adventure, we offer a complete walkthrough of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune:

Nepal adventurer who wants

Not content to find El Dorado in the first opus, Nathan Drake finds himself in Nepal in episode 2 in order to find out if the legendary Shambhala really exists or not. The opportunity to start the game with a now cult introduction, but also to change a little from the jungle setting to the snow-capped mountains of the Himalayas. If you want to finish the main plot without any problem, you can read our walkthrough of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves:

A desert for dessert

To conclude your adventure alongside Nathan Drake, you will leave in the middle of the desert during the third episode. If your goal will be to find what is called the Atlantis of the Sands, you will not fail to make several stopovers in the meantime, and this in a way that is not always conventional. To help you complete your journey without dying along the way, you can take inspiration from our complete walkthrough of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Illusion:

Treasures you don’t know what to do with

If the quality of the Uncharted saga is based above all on its scenario and its main adventure, players will however be able to seek and find many secondary treasures on their way. In addition to allowing you to enjoy the game in a different way, they will also grant you some additional bonuses. In addition, the three episodes of this trilogy all have trophies to collect, different difficulty modes and various bonuses. To take full advantage of these cult games, we therefore suggest that you find all our guides to the bonuses and additional activities of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection:

