Uncharted: the new official photo of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Journalist Geoff Keighley, via his official Twitter account, posted an unpublished image of the film Uncharted. This image was featured in a New York Times article and shows the two cast actors Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

A new image from @unchartedmovie this morning in a piece from @brooksbarnesNYT in the @nytimes – https://t.co/5cM3snkZCA pic.twitter.com/BW0XxYttRI – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 24, 2021

The two actors interpret Nathan Drake And Victor Sullivan. Among the most interesting details of the image we can note how Wahlberg you don’t wear a mustache, unlike the videogame counterpart. The direction of the film was entrusted to Ruben Fleischer (Welcome to Zombieland, Venom) with the authors of Iron Man, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway to sign the script. In the cast of actors, however, we also find Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

The film was originally slated for release on March 5, 2021 and then moved, after several postponements, to February 2022. In the film, the two protagonists will embark on a perilous journey in search of El Dorado.