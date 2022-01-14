Uncharted, the official poster of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is online

The Uncharted Instagram account has released the film poster featuring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson and Sophia Ali

In the past few hours, the film’s Instagram account has distributed the official poster of Uncharted, ready to conquer the public internationally. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are the protagonists of the awaited production directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Uncharted, new shots of the film with Tom Holland published On the one hand a backbone of the seventh art, on the other one of the fastest growing faces in the golden world of Hollywood, we are obviously talking about Mark Wahlberg And Tom Holland (PHOTO), protagonists of the film arriving in Italian cinemas in a few weeks, more precisely the February 17.

Uncharted, official trailer and date of the film with Tom Holland A little while ago the account of the film gave the public the official poster depicting the main actors of the cast, among them too Antonio Banderas (PHOTO), Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson And Sophia Ali; in a short time the post got numerous comments and more than 100,000 likes.

Uncharted, funny backstage video with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg In recent days Total Film Magazine exclusively offered an unprecedented look at the film by publishing some shots on the Instagram profile from over 50,000 followers.

Uncharted, Tom Holland is Nathan Drake: I don’t know if I really made it Some weeks ago Sony Pictures Italy released the official trailer for Uncharted recounting its synopsis and setting, this is the plot published in the caption of the movie: “Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the young and crafty to the public Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first treasure hunt adventure with his witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother. “