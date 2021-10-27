News

‘Uncharted’ the official trailer of Ruben Fleischer’s film

Posted on
Uncharted, the official trailer of the film directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Interpreted by Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle And Antonio Banderas, the film will be in theaters in February.

Uncharted: plot

Smart young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

Other information

The film is based on a series of best-selling and critically acclaimed video games. The script is by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum & Matt Holloway.

Produced by Sony Pictures the film is distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italy.

Uncharted, of which the trailer is available, is directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Ruben Fleischer born in Washington, is a director and producer, best known for Benvenuti a Zombieland, Gangster Squad And Venom .
The director alternates with films for the big screen and direction for television.
The debut is in 2001 with the short film The Girls Guitar Club , followed by a music video for the singer MIA and some episodes of the American program of Jimmy Fallon.
In 2009 it comes out Welcome to Zombiland with Jesse Eisenberg , Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin And Woody Harrelson. Huge critical and box office success, it had a sequel in 2019: Zombieland-Double hit.
In 2013 he found again Emma Stone in Gangster Squad, inspired by a true story, and in 2018 Venom with Tom Hardy.

