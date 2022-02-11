Uncharted: the press meeting with Tom Holland, Ruben Fleischer and the producers

On the occasion of the release of Uncharted we met in Rome the protagonist Tom Holland, the director Ruben Fleischer and the producers Alex Gartner and Charles Roven who told us about some aspects of the making of the film. We remind you that Uncharted the next one is currently expected in Italian cinemas February 17, 2022.

Director Ruben Fleischer and producers Alex Gartner And Charles Roven they immediately talked about the difficulty in adapting one of the franchise videogames most loved in recent years. The director explained that from his point of view, whenever you adapt much loved material like a video game or a comic, it is important to respect what you loved about the original material by making it your own.

Specifically, he then underlined how the series of Uncharted is in itself very cinematic with incredible action sequences and the relationship between Nathan and Sully that could be developed, the task then, from his point of view, was quite easy thanks to the presence of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The producers on the other hand confirmed that it took some time to find the right formula to transpose Uncharted at the cinema, a project that began even in 2019 in which we went from finding the right interpreters to understanding that at the center of our transposition there had to be the first meeting between Nathan and Sully up to the spot of the Covid filming. The goal was to tell a story that wasn’t modeled on video games but an adventure that added something new and this was also possible thanks to the contribution of Tom (Holland) in the creative process.

The relationship between Nathan and Sully is one of the reasons it has convinced Tom Holland to participate in the project even if the young actor confirms how Uncharted be an adventure Sui generis who leaves with Nathan not to hunt for a treasure but for his brother and then find a new family, and a new older brother, in Sully. Holland then compared Uncharted to great action and adventure movies like James Bond, Mission: Impossible And Indiana Jones with whom he says he grew up and this film is his version of those films. Speaking specifically of Nathan Drake instead Tom Holland pointed out the differences with his Peter Parker working on posture, for example, a physical aspect which then inevitably translates into the action sequences as well. Joking Holland said that when he passed by the set of Uncharted to that of Spider-man it took him a couple of weeks to shake off Nathan Drake’s “more man” character and put on Peter Parker’s more “teenage” characters.

Ruben Fleischer spoke of Tom Holland’s work underlining his own ability to always subtend a pinch of irony and humor to the action. The director then again confirmed how, the fact of have Holland, star of the stunt added something extra to the scenes, even if this meant more effort and effort on his part, with more “vibrant” shots and less computer graphics and post-production. Holland joked that he told Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield that he was hit 17 times by a car when he got off a plane, his spider-colleagues were incredulous.

Returning to this aspect, Holland then underlined how the process of creating the cinematic Nathan Drake he also went from creating a relationship with his colleague Mark Wahlberg on the set, which was ultimately very funny. It was a natural but complex evolutionary process for example we focused a lot on transposing the puzzle phases of video games. In this regard, the director then added that fans of the series will be rewarded with a series of easter-egg made in close collaboration with Naughty Dog.

Tom Holland then confirmed that he also met the videogame Nathan Drake, joking that the best preparation for this role was replaying the entire series, and Neil Druckmann was also on the set giving his “green light” to the film. Although the video game was the primary source of inspiration for the film, Ruben Fleischer also wanted to mention Indiana Jones (which he said was squaring the circle from film to videogames and then back to film), The Goonies, Star Wars (because specifically the relationship between Nathan and Sully is a bit like that between Luke and Han), James Bond, Mission: Impossible and finally one of his personal cult that is The Treasure of the Amazon that well exemplifies human greed with the metaphor of the search for a treasure.

The producers concluded by saying that the primary goal of Uncharted and to be an enjoyable film even for those who have never played video games and in this sense it was necessary to work for balance the action and adventure component and the treasure hunt theme with the emotional one between the characters.

About Uncharted

We remind you that Uncharted, produced by Sony Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia, it will arrive in Italian cinemas next February 17, 2022.

This is the official synopsis:

Shrewd thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What begins as a theft becomes a breathtaking race around the world to reach the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), of which he believes he is the legitimate heir. If Nate and Sully can crack the clues and solve one of history’s oldest mysteries, they’ll find a $ 5 billion treasure and maybe even Nate’s long-missing brother … only if they learn to work together.

Uncharted is based on the videogame franchise of the same name developed by Naughty Dog that you will see Tom Holland take on the shoes of Nathan Drake, although in the film the main character will be framed in a younger guise than seen in the four main chapters of the franchise. The archaeologist will be accompanied by his friend and mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan (played by Mark Walhberg), while in the cast we will also find Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.