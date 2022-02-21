‘Uncharted’, the success that theaters needed in 2022 and the confirmation of Tom Holland as a star

Related news

There is life beyond Spider-Man. That is the necessary headline left by the excellent premiere of Uncharted, the first movie blockbuster of the year and the first No. 1 for Tom Holland as a star outside of the Spider-Man and Avengers films. In its first weekend in the United States, the adaptation of the popular video game has shattered expectations thanks to more than 44 million dollars raised, 50% more than expected. In Spain, the data is even better: the film had the third best premiere in the post-pandemic world, only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and F9the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious saga.

In the United States, the most important premiere of 2022 so far had been scream. With 77 million dollars accumulated, the fifth installment of the saga based on the characters created by Kevin Williams has already doubled the collection of its predecessor, scream 4. A sixth installment starring Ghostface and the new generation of survivors is on the way.

The first days in theaters Uncharted guarantee that this will be the first release of 2022 to break the $100 million psychological barrier in the US alone. In Spain Uncharted It has exceeded 3 million euros, a necessary financial boost for movie theaters that have not yet recovered from the effects of the pandemic.





Experts expect the adventure film directed by Reuben Fleischer exceeds 140 million dollars in the United States alone, a collection that guarantees that Sony and Play Station give the green light to the sequels of the popular video game created by Naughty Dog. The Sony film has two post-credit scenes that show the interest of its producers to continue exploring the universe (below, we include spoilers for Uncharted) of the plot of the games in new films: Nathan Drake’s brother is still alive and is locked in some kind of pressure, Sully (the character played by Mark Wahlberg) grows his characteristic mustache and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) appears briefly as Gage, an old acquaintance from the franchise.

The media and social media impact of the British actor could point to the opposite, but Holland needed a success like this to establish himself as the great male star of his generation with Timothée Chalamet. Since the signing of him as the third Peter Parker of the cinema, the actor of The impossible has unsuccessfully released the blockbuster Chaos Walkingan attempt to make a trilogy out of Patrick Ness’ series of novels that crashed into theaters with a worldwide gross of $27 million and a budget of over $100.

Holland has also been the face of two streaming productions that have gone unnoticed: Cherry , by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo for Netflix, and The devil at all hours, by Antonio Campos for Netflix. The Englishman will shoot this year with Amanda Seyfried the Apple miniseries The Crowded Room and an unnamed biopic of Fred Astaire.

You may also like…

• Oscar 2022: nominees, favorite and what you should know about the Oscar for Animated Film

• All the original series and movies that Netflix will release throughout 2022

• This is how ‘Flee’ was made, the documentary about an Afghan refugee that has made history at the Oscars

Follow the topics that interest you