Uncharted: the trailer of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg!

A few minutes ago, Sony Pictures Italia released the first trailer of Uncharted, the highly anticipated film adaptation based on video games. Naughty Dog. In the cast of the feature film we will find Tom Holland in the role of Nathan Drake And Mark Wahlberg in the role of Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

The film will hit theaters around the world in February 2022.

Find the trailer in Italian immediately at the official synopsis. At the bottom of the article you will find the trailer in the original language.

The Uncharted synopsis

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

Uncharted, is an origin story taken from the homonymous video game series made by Naughty Dog and tells the adventures of the treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The protagonist will be the adventurer Tom Holland. The film will closely follow the relationship between Nathan and his older brother Samuel. Mark Wahlberg will interpret Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Nathan’s mentor. The film, in fact, will serve as a prequel to the game’s franchise and will also show us how their friendship was born.

In the cast of Uncharted we therefore find, Tom Holland (Nathan Drake), Mark Wahlberg (Victor “Sully” Sullivan) And Antonio Banderas in a role that is currently unnamed. Uncharted The film will also see the participation of Sophia Ali ( Grey’s Anatomy ) and Tati Gabrielle ( The 100 ). The director of Venom Ruben Fleischer will sign the adaptation.

Here is the trailer in the original language: