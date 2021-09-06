Uncharted, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are Drake and Sully: PHOTO

Tom Holland gave his fans an exclusive shot of “ Uncharted “. After the “stolen photos” on the set, here is a clear picture of the two protagonists. At the side of the young actor there is Mark Wahlberg . The two play Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

Fans of the famous Naughty Dog title have thus had the opportunity to carefully study this preview of the film. This has, predictably, also led to some controversy. In fact, there are those who complain that the original Sully has a thick mustache during the course of the saga. While Wahlberg has a clean-shaven face in the shot, it’s impossible to forget the hilarious video released by the actor in October 2020. In the short video he showed off the aforementioned mustache.

Uncharted, the previews

There is still a long way to go before we can enjoy “Uncharted” in the cinema. Discussions concerning the possibility of proposing a film adaptation of the famous game continued for a decade.

Fans have believed every announcement over the years but now it’s all true. The release date has been set forFebruary 11, 2022, for a film that could open the doors to a real franchise. In the cast, in addition to Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, there is also space for Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

Choosing Tom Holland is an indication of the clear intention to set the film in a time prior to that of the videogame franchise. The only time the player gets a chance to see a young Nathan Drake is in the flashbacks of the fourth installment.

Not much is known about the plot, although it seems that there is no intention of exactly following that of one of the chapters of Naughty Dog. A mixture of elements well known to the public and others entirely new. It seems, however, that Drake and Sully can try their hand at an adventure to discover “El Dorado”. To counter them could be Antonio Banderas, villain of the film.