Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are Nathan Drake and Sully in the photos from the set

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in very elegant black in the photos taken on the set of Uncharted, an adventure movie in progress in Berlin.

New photo from the set berilese of Uncharted show Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg in action as Nathan Drake and his mentor, Richard ‘Sully’ Sullivan.

In the photos, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are wearing elegant dark suits while standing in front of a vintage car.

Filming for Uncharted kicked off on July 20 in Berlin. Strict safety and distancing measures were applied on the set to deal with the health emergency.

For Uncharted, Tom Holland unveiled the physical transformation achieved with the help of Mark Wahlberg. After long productive vicissitudes, the film passed from hand to hand until it was directed by Ruben Fleischer. Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle are also part of the cast.

Uncharted, inspired by the popular video game series, stars treasure hunter Nathan Drake, who travels the world to find hidden treasures and solve mysteries. The film will be a kind of prequel to the game, with Tom Hollan as a young Nathan Drake. The screenplay is signed by Iron Man writers, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Uncharted is set for release on July 16, 2021.