Uncharted, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg backstage on set

Zach Shipman9 hours ago
Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg do the honors in a backstage video on the set of the Uncharted movie, arriving in theaters in February.

The Uncharted movie, after ten troubled years of pre-production, it has been completed and will arrive in our cinemas in February 2022: after the discussed trailer, the time has come to watch a video backstage presented by Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg, in Ruben Fleischer’s film you play respectively a young man Nathan Drake and his mentor Sully, who will live this adventure together. The backstage is of a braggart-ironic type, in a tone of macho rivalry that looks at the similar promotional stunts of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock: we leave it to you to judge whether this tone fits perfectly with Holland and Wahlberg. What matters of course for every fan is however to evaluate the similarities between the film we’re going to see and the videogame saga of Naughty Dog, who will be 15 in 2022, when his sweaty cinematic incarnation will see the light.
Recall that the rest of the cast of Uncharted foresees Sophia Ali (Chloe), Antonio Banderas in the role of the villain and also Tati Gabrielle and Patricia Meeden.
