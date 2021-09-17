Uncharted, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg elegant in the new images published by Sony

A new video released in the last few hours by Sony allows the public to take a new look at the look of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted, the highly anticipated film based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. We had already seen a Sully without a mustache in recent days, while in the new images the protagonists are wearing more formal clothes.

The video, visible within the news, is entitled The Voices of Sony: Employees, and tells precisely the commitment of the employees Sony, while the images of some of the most recent productions scroll by. Around the minute 1:33, and at the bottom of the news, we can instead see some frames of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, who in Uncharted play Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan respectively.

From these few seconds it is naturally impossible to steal details on movie plot, but we can at least take a look at the look of the two most anticipated protagonists. Tom Holland was honored by the original Nathan Drake, while the cast of Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, also includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle, among others. The screenplay for the film is written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man).

Uncharted is scheduled for release on February 18, 2022. Before that, we will see Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Spider-Man: No Way Home, third stand-alone dedicated to Spidey.