Uncharted, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the behind-the-scenes clip with unreleased scenes

The first Uncharted trailer was released today with protagonists Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg who embark on an overwhelming treasure hunt in the adaptation of the famous videogame franchise. In addition to the trailer, Sony Pictures has released a behind-the-scenes video with the two actors telling the great adventure and new unreleased scenes.

The first Uncharted trailer is full of easter eggs and references to the original material. The film stars Holland as a younger Nathan as Wahlberg plays Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Drake’s witty mentor and treasure hunting companion.

The two will team up to track down “the greatest treasure ever found” and find clues to find Sam, Nathan’s long-lost brother.If we find that gold, we find it too “, Sully says in the trailer. Of course, they are not the only ones looking for this treasure and will face numerous obstacles in their path.

In the trailer we see Nathan watching a pirate ship, there was a pirate ship in Uncharted 4: Thief’s End. In the clip you can see above Holland and Wahlberg tell the film and we are shown new scenes. We see Nathan grappling with some bad guys on that ship we sighted earlier, we see it bump into Sully during a chase on a roof and almost drown. In short, there will certainly be emotions in the film directed by Ruben Fleischer and references to the game, in fact you can already take a look at our comparison of the Uncharted plane scene in the film and in the video game.

