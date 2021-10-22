News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in Uncharted and introduce the characters and the film in a fun behind-the-scenes video.

Uncharted grabbed the attention of fans with the first trailer and now Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg they shared some details of the work done on the set with a funny one behind the scenes video.
In the movie, the two stars joke about the two protagonists, explaining their main characteristics, and adding some details of the plot of the incredible adventure that took them to various parts of the world and of the spectacular action sequences contained in the feature film arriving in 2022.

The official synopsis of Uncharted, a new project with star Tom Holland, anticipates: “Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake to audiences on his first treasure-hunting adventure with witty partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the greatest treasure ever found, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.. “

Avi Arad, Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are the producers of the film, whose development began in 2008: some changes of directors, writers and performers heavily slowed the production before entrusting the task of making it to Ruben Fleischer. The screenplay is instead signed by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The original video game series is designed by Amy Hennig, developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 3 and 4 consoles. Uncharted is scheduled for release in US theaters on February 18, 2022.


