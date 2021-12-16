Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the official poster

The official Uncharted poster offers us a closer look at the characters played by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, the cinema release is set for February 17th.

Uncharted poster

The stars Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg dominate in the poster officer of Uncharted.

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

Avi Arad, Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are the producers of the film, the development of which began way back in 2008: some changes of directors, writers and performers have severely slowed the production. Ruben Fleischer directs the film, based on a screenplay by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The original video game series is designed by Amy Hennig, developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 3 and 4 consoles.

The release in Italian cinemas of Uncharted is set for February 17, 2022.