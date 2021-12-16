Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg on the poster

READ ALSO: Uncharted and the lives of Nathan Drake: a quick explanation for those who are not gamers

Fandango unveiled the first poster of Uncharted the film based on the video game saga of the same name produced by Naughty Dog.

The movie poster Sony, which immortalizes Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg As Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan respectively, arrives online a month after the trailer’s launch.

The plot

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake to audiences on his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan. In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

The young Nathan Drake

Uncharted is a prequel to the video game saga but does not take place during any of the video game time frames.

It takes inspiration from a sequence of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, where young thief Nathan Drake first meets his partner Victor Sullivan aka Sully, and the fourth video game in the series: At Thief’s End.

The cast

The cast features Tom Holland (Nathan Drake), Mark Wahlberg (Sully), Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali And Tati Gabrielle.

The current version of the script, signed by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway And Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time), is based on a story written by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), Mark D. Walker and John Hanley Rosenberg.

Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom).

The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for February 2022.