Uncharted, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg protagonists of the cover of Total Film

Sony and PlayStation Studios are finally ready to release Uncharted this year, with Tom Holland as treasure hunter Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his accomplice / mentor Sully. The two actors are now protagonists of the cover of the next issue of Total Film.

The marketing machine has been traveling at full speed in the last few weeks, as Sony Pictures has released the second Uncharted trailer. The film will see a young Nathan Drake recruited by Sully to find the missing treasure he could potentially take Drake to his older brother, Sam. Along the way, they will fight with Moncada (Antonio Banderas) who is looking for the same loot. Sony’s adaptation will be set before the events of the first game and it will serve as an origin story for the beloved character, while Drake embarks on his first adventure around the world with Sully.

With the film set to debut late next month, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg appeared on the cover of Total Film magazine, as you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news, in the shoes of their respective characters from the film. What immediately catches the eye is that Drake is holding a sword, not the usual guns, and Mark Wahlberg is without Sully’s signature mustache on both covers.

The film will be in theaters next February 17, 2022, in the meantime take a look at the new Uncharted poster and let us know in the comments what you think of these covers.