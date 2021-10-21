News

Uncharted, Tom Holland and Nathan Drake in the first official trailer of the Sony movie!

Posted on
After the recent rumors about the release of the trailer and the sudden leak of the Uncharted trailer, here is as promised by Sony the debut of the first official movie of the new film with Tom Holland, film adaptation of the Playstation video game of the same name.

In the promotional video, it shows Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake And Mark Wahlberg in those of his mentor Victor Sullivan, Also included is the presence of a very famous scene from the acclaimed “Uncharted 3 Drake’s Deception”: this is, as fans of the videogame saga have already noticed, the famous sequence aboard the cargo plane, honored here with lots of hand-to-hand combat with the hatch open. Stuff to make Tom Cruise envious.

Recall that the Uncharted film is expected for February 18, 2022: directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and designed as an origin story and prequel to the video games created by Amy Hennig, the film includes in the cast also Sophia Taylor Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. Going into development as early as 2008, with film producer Avi Arad and Mark Wahlberg initially chosen for the role of the adult Nathan Drake fans know from video games, the work has plunged into a vicious circle of false starts and changes of plans, with numerous directors, screenwriters and actors hired and then greetedAmong them are David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight, with Chris Pratt close to the part before the final choice fell on Tom Holland.

What do you think of the first official movie? Tell us in the comments!

