Uncharted, Tom Holland gets into a fight in two new clips from the film

The time is getting closer and closer when we will finally be able to see Uncharted at the cinema, but in the meantime, let’s enjoy these two new clips from the movie starring Tom Holland.

After a troubled production process, the Uncharted movie is finally about to land on the big screen.

And with the fateful date approaching, we are also reaching the end of the promotional campaign of the film, which in these days has seen, for example, the diffusion of the new character posters of Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan, the characters played by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, which are among other things the protagonists of the unpublished clips that you find at the bottom of the news.

In the first Nathan is in the company of Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali), and while the latter tries to solve a puzzle (as indeed the practice of the video games to which it is inspired), the boy has to contend with some ugly thugs with whom will not fail to fight.

A similar fate seems to welcome him in the second video, this time accompanied by Sully, who takes advantage of Nate’s confusion to complete his mission, and get his hands on a seemingly precious artifact being sold at auction.

Uncharted therefore promises a lot of action and adventure, but how much hype do you have for this film? Let us know in the comments.