Uncharted: Tom Holland in the poster | Cinema

There Sony today released the new poster of, the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg from February 18, 2022 to cinemas.

You can admire it below:

Uncharted, remember, it was supposed to arrive on July 16, but it was moved to February 18, 2022.

The protagonists of the film will be Tom Holland, interpreter of the young Nathan Drake, e Mark Wahlberg who will play the role of Victor Sullivan, the mentor of the famous treasure hunter of the homonymous series developed by Naughty Dog. Together with them also Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. Together with them in the film there will also be Antonio Banderas in the role of the villain, Sophia Ali in those of Chloe Frazer e Tati Gabrielle in those of Braddock.

As for the plot, this is the short official synopsis that was released some time ago by the major:

In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

To really find out what adventure Nathan Drake and Sully will have to face on the big screen, we just have to wait until February 2022 when the feature film finally arrives in our cinemas.