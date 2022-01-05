Uncharted, Tom Holland is in a spooky cave in a new image from the movie

The release of Uncharted is approaching and new promotional material is released more and more frequently, this time it is two new images from the film with Tom Holland as the protagonist of the franchise Nathan Drake.

As fans know, Holland will be accompanied on screen by Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Drake’s mentor. Holland and Wahlberg are on the cover of Total Film, on the occasion of this issue the magazine has just released two new images which you can see in our gallery at the bottom of the news.

In the first image Drake is behind the wheel of an exorbitant speedboat which gives it a playboy air. In the second image, however, Drake looks questioningly at something, in what appears to be one very spooky cave, holding a lit flashlight at an invisible object just off the screen. Joining him is co-star Sophia Ali, who plays Chloe Frazer, another treasure hunter.

The Spider-Man interpreter was essential to get the project off the ground and also played a significant role in director Ruben Fleischer’s research, as he reports Total Film.



“Some of the directors had ideas that we didn’t like, that just didn’t fit the characters, and we had to move on to other people. We took inspiration from everyone. There were very different variations of Drake and very different variations of Sully. Some people would have preferred to make the game, others wanted to make it completely different from the game. It was an interesting process, which I wouldn’t like to be involved in again, it’s stressful looking for a director. “

We leave you with the second Uncharted trailer, we remind you that the film will be released next February 17, 2022.