Uncharted: Tom Holland jokes about his height by making a comparison with Mark Wahlberg

Tom Holland is the protagonist of the film Uncharted next to Mark Wahlberg and the young British star anticipated everyone by publishing a post dedicated to height difference from his co-star.

Nathan Drake’s interpreter has been at the center of some jokes for some time now due to the setbacks he faces on the set of the Spider-Man films by playing the action scenes alongside Zendaya, his partner in fiction and real life.

Anticipating every possible speculation and comment, Tom Holland has now specified amused on Instagram by sharing the Uncharted trailer: “For the record, Mark Wahlberg is 1.73 and I’m 1.72 tall“.

The two stars of the film directed by Ruben Fleischer should therefore not have had to face funny situations like those that occurred during the takes of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Zendaya and Tom have in fact told several times that the actress’s height, which reaches 1.77, caused problems in the action sequences in which Peter holds MJ in his arms and moves “flying” using the cobwebs between a building and the other. At the moment of landing, however, there was the less “heroic” situation in which she was the girl who first put her feet on the ground instead of being placed gracefully by the hero.

In the movie Uncharted Tom Holland has the part of Nathan Drake as a young man, committed to having incredible adventures with Victor Sullivan, a role entrusted to Mark Wahlberg.

The feature film can also count on the presence in the cast of Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle.

At the center of the story will be clever young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

Avi Arad, Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are the producers of the film, the development of which began way back in 2008: some changes of directors, writers and performers have severely slowed the production. Ruben Fleischer directs the film, based on a screenplay by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Uncharted, Tom Holland: “Nathan Drake is the son of Indiana Jones and James Bond”

The original video game series is designed by Amy Hennig, developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 3 and 4 consoles.